Major boost for Uhuru as Kanu, Chap Chap, Narc-K and EFP endorse re-election bid – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Major boost for Uhuru as Kanu, Chap Chap, Narc-K and EFP endorse re-election bid
The Star, Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta with Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua during the Maendeleo Chap Chap party National Delegates Convention at its Lavington headquarters in Nairobi, May 6, 2017. /PSCU. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email.
4 Jubilee affiliates endorse President Kenyatta's re-election
Uhuru seeks support from friendly parties – VIDEO
Mutua: Why Maendeleo Chap Chap endorsed President Uhuru
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!