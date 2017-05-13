Major Lazer partners with Skales, Yung L & Chopstix on Afrosmash Remix of “Run Up” | Watch on BN

Major Lazer recruits Yung L, Skales and Chopstix for the afro remix of their single – “Run Up”. The original version features Partynextdoor and Nicki Minaj. The crispy fresh video was directed by Stanz Visuals and it was shot in Lagos, Nigeria Hit Play below!

