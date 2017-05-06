Makarfi PDP bars Sheriff faction from Jos secretariat – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Makarfi PDP bars Sheriff faction from Jos secretariat
Daily Trust
Supporters of the Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State yesterday barricaded the state secretariat along Yakubu Gowon Way in Jos against members of the group loyal to Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff who were to hold a …
Security operatives seal off PDP secretariat as factions clash
