Make prudence, probity your watchword – Kwara governor tasks TIC bosses

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has charged the newly appointed Transitional Implementation Committee (TIC) chairpersons for the 16 local government areas of the state to prioritize payment of salaries, and make prudence and probity their watchword.

Ahmed stated this at the swearing-in of the appointees, held at the Government House in Ilorin, the state capital.

According to the governor, local government is the closest tier of government to the grassroots where the bulk of people reside and are in unique position to deliver inclusive and impactful governance, and are expected to facilitate a strong relationship between government and the governed so as to guarantee sustainable grassroots development.

The governor said: “Swearing-in of newly TIC underscores our resolve to sanitize our LG system. Clearly, the economic realities of LG and indeed in the country remain unfavorable.

“While I congratulate the new TIC members, the truth is that your appointment like those of your predecessors comes at a time of greater difficulties from all levels of government in Nigeria, especially local government.

“As you assume the mandate of leadership, therefore, remember that your appointment is a call to service, you are expected to give priority to the payment of salaries and pensions and strive to clear all backlogs of arrears accumulated over the years.”

Ahmed, while calling effective service delivery from the chairpersons, stressed that “You need to stay clear of new appointment, instead make prudent and probity your watchword, avoid conducts capable of calling your personality to question, strengthen synergy with KWIRS, and concentrate more effort in mobilising former sector for compliance of tax regulations.”

The governor assured the councils of his administration’s support to meet its obligations, stressing that beyond autonomy, local government areas would be strengthened to exploit all economic opportunities available for their long-term sustenance and viability.

“Our government is determined to bequeath a local government system that is robust, efficient, autonomous and inclusive,” the governor said.

Responding on behalf of the newly sworn-in TIC bosses, the Chairperson of Ilorin South Local Government Area, Funmilayo Salahudeen, who expressed gratitude to the governor for given them the opportunity to serve, assured him of their resolve to justify the confidence reposed in them by being steadfast, dedicated and committed to their statutory duties.

The post Make prudence, probity your watchword – Kwara governor tasks TIC bosses appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

