THERE is no doubt that human beings spend roughly a third of their lives in their bedrooms, hence the importance everyone, especially homemakers, should place on the appearance of their bedrooms because it has effect on individual’s mood. This is because it is hard to feel calm, relaxed, competent, and grounded when you stay in a disorganised room.

According to a survey, 59 percent of people don’t make their beds; only 27 percent do. The other 12 percent pay someone to do it for them. The issue is that many see it as a great task and, therefore, think they do not have enough time to make their beds. Many think that it is their bedroom and no outsider is seeing it while many, especially teenagers, always ignore it until they are forced to do it. In all, it has not actually been part of daily routine for many homes.

Making out time to make your bed should be seen as the first task of the day to be accomplished. Doing it will give you a small sense of pride and encourage you to do another task and another and another. By the end of the day, that one task completed would have turned into many tasks completed. Making your bed will also reinforce the fact that little things in life matter. There are reasons to suggest those who make their beds in the morning are happier and more productive.

Making your bed every morning improves your life! People who don’t take time to make their bed in the morning tend to be scattered in every direction throughout the day. As homemakers, you should try to make it part of daily routine for you and the children. Though it is a known fact that you can’t give what you don’t have, yet, it is not late to consciously learn it and make your children learn it so that everyone will have a better world to live in.

For many homemakers that go out a lot, do you recall how you feel when you stay in a hotel? You enter the room and it’s tidy. Right away your mood elevates and you look forward to climbing into the crisply made bed. You can create this mood and setting at home everyday!

Benefits of making your bed every morning

It gives you a feeling of accomplishment.

It might seem too small to matter, but starting your day by making your bed gives you a sense of accomplishment. This gives you an instant feeling of success and the feeling that you are on top of things. You feel organised and ready to take on the day. This two minutes of work sets the tone for the rest of the day. It may be small but it’s mighty! Definitely worth your time.

It creates a positive state of mind as you go to bed.

We’ve all been there. You’ve had a stressful day and all you can think about is getting to bed. You hope you can get to sleep. You get to your room and it’s just how you left it, a mess! The bed isn’t made and there are clothes everywhere. This just drops your mental state even lower as you climb into your messy bed. It literally takes two minutes to make your bed. Even if you just make your bed and do nothing else, it makes the whole room look so much better instantly. Two minutes every morning rewards you with elevated state of mind every night!

Make your bed, lower your stress

By making your bed, you are starting to declutter your space. A decluttered space lowers your level of stress. You don’t waste mental energy. Clutter is a constant reminder of how scattered and unorganized you have been. It drags you down. A tidy space is very calming. Who doesn’t want some calm in the midst of our chaos? You can create your own calming sanctuary at home. You are in control of your own space and how it looks and, therefore, how it makes you feel. Why not start with your daily bed making?

It prevents embarrassment.

I’m sure it has happened to all of us at some point: you leave the house in a flurry, you get home, and you have an unexpected visitor! You socialize for a little while and then they ask to use the washroom, which happens to be past your bedroom. Oh, no! Now, sure, you say you don’t care, but I bet there is something inside that just nags with a bit of embarrassment. On the other hand, if you had spent just a couple of minutes in the morning making your bed, the whole room would appear tidier as the bed is the centre of attention!

It leads to other good habits.

Once you get in the habit of making your bed, you’ll crave a little more organization because you appreciate how it makes you feel. One day you will take a moment to look around your room and decide that it really wouldn’t take much more time to pick up a few clothes. You’ll spend about a minute putting away a few items and be wowed! That didn’t take much time at all! We’re only up to three minutes!

This feeling is so addictive it will spill into the other rooms of the house. Before you know it, you won’t go to bed before the kitchen is clean!

