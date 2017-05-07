Malabu: Adoke says his life in danger as EFCC raids brother’s house
The immediate past Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke (SAN), says operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, raided the home of his younger brother, Bashir, in Kogi State in the early hours of Sunday. He also raised alarm that his life was in danger. The raid may not be unconnected to investigations […]
Malabu: Adoke says his life in danger as EFCC raids brother’s house
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!