Malabu Oil Suit Put off Till July 5 – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Business


Malabu Oil Suit Put off Till July 5
The Federal High Court in Abuja has deferred hearing in a legal action instituted by Malabu Oil against the federal government on the ownership of the Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL) 245 otherwise known as Malabu Oil till July 5. The celebrated law suit …
