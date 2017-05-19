Malabu Oil Suit Put off Till July 5 – THISDAY Newspapers
Malabu Oil Suit Put off Till July 5
The Federal High Court in Abuja has deferred hearing in a legal action instituted by Malabu Oil against the federal government on the ownership of the Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL) 245 otherwise known as Malabu Oil till July 5. The celebrated law suit …
Court fixes July 5 for hearing in Malabu Oil suit
