Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Passengers tackled man who ‘threatened to blow up Malaysia Airlines Flight MH128’ – The Sydney Morning Herald

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Sydney Morning Herald

Passengers tackled man who 'threatened to blow up Malaysia Airlines Flight MH128'
The Sydney Morning Herald
A man who allegedly attempted to enter the cockpit of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH128 while threatening to blow up the plane was carrying a large black device that had several aerials protruding from it, a passenger on the flight says. "I've never seen
Malaysia Airlines passengers tackle man threatening to blow up planeThe Australian
Malaysia Airlines bomb scare: passengers describe their terrorHerald Sun
Malaysia Airlines flight returns to Melbourne after passenger incidentIrish Times
SBS –Daily Mail –Daily Beast –The West Australian
all 157 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.