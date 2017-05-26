Mugabe did well but he should go, says Malema – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Mugabe did well but he should go, says Malema
Independent Online
EFF leader Julius Malema has reiterated his call for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down. In his Africa Day speech in Joubert Park in the Joburg inner city yesterday, he lauded Mugabe's land policies but added that the president had …
