Man, 20, arraigned for allegedly brandishing gun in public

A 20-year-old, Gbenga Adebiyi, was on Friday charged with brandishing a locally-made single-barrel gun in the public at a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos. Adebiyi, whose address is unknown, is being tried for a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, unlawful possession and breach of public peace. Police Prosecutor Ibijoke Akinpelu told the court that the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

