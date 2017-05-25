Man, 35, arrested over alleged rape of 14-year-old girl in Niger

A vigilance group on Thursday arrested a 35-year-old man, Umar Kudu, over alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl in Bida area of Niger.

A police source told newsmen in Bida that the suspect was caught having sex with the minor in an uncompleted building.

It said that the suspect confessed to committing the offence during police investigation.

“Kudu told the police that he usually lure the girl with N100 during her school hours, and that he had done that five times before luck ran out on him,” the source said.

Mr Bala Elkanah, Public Relations Officer of the Niger Police Command, who confirmed the report, said that the matter was being investigated.

“The suspect is being remanded in prison custody until we conclude our investigation,” he said.

