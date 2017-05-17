Pages Navigation Menu

Man, 35, faces trial for allegedly punching off woman’s teeth over bread

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 35-year-old man, Bolaji Ojo, who allegedly assaulted a woman, Mrs Blessing Ndive, by punching off her tooth over bread, was on Wednesday brought before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State. The accused, whose address is unknown, is being tried for assault. Police Prosecutor Akpan Ikem told the court that the accused committed […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

