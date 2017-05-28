Man, 35, kills brother, self in Osun

The police in Osun say they have discovered the body of a 35-year-old man, Joseph Abifarin, after he allegedly killed his elder brother with a heavy stick in Iresi.

The Police Public Relation Officer in the state, Mrs Folashade Odoro, announced this in a statement on Sunday.

Odoro said the incident happened on Tuesday at about 10.00 a.m.

“One Abifarin Opeyemi reported that her father, one Ayo Abifarin, 40, of Aros Compound, was murdered by his younger brother.

“The younger brother used a heavy stick to hit him on his head.

“When the incident happened, people tried to save Abifarin by rushing him to the hospital but he died on the way.

“When the police went to arrest the culprit, he was, however, found dead in the pool of his own blood in his compound.

“The dead bodies of the siblings had been moved by the police and deposited at the State General Hospital for an autopsy,’’ Odoro stated.

She also said that the case was under investigation

The post Man, 35, kills brother, self in Osun appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

