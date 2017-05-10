Man accused of sex abuse at Parktown Boys’ High expected back in court – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Man accused of sex abuse at Parktown Boys' High expected back in court
Eyewitness News
On Monday, officials from the Gauteng Education Department visited the school to get more clarity around the allegations. Parktown Boys' High School. Picture: EWN. Sexual assault · Parktown Boys High School · Sexual assault accused. Email; Print …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!