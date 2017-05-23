Man allegedly stabs friend in the eye over a bottle of beer

Badagry (Lagos State) – A 21-year-old man, Abiodun Ayo, who allegedly stabbed his friend, Alaba Akinleye, in the eye over a bottle of beer, was on Tuesday charged before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State.

Ayo, whose address is unknown, is facing a charge of assault.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Akpan Ikem, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Dec. 18, 2016 at Mapowu Street, Ojo, Lagos.

Ikem said a fight broke out between the accused and the complainant over the sharing of a bottle of beer.

“They were in a beer parlour when the duo started arguing over how to share a bottle of beer.

“The accused broke the bottle of beer and stabbed the victim on his left eye. He then fled the scene, but he was later arrested,” the prosecutor said.

He said the offence contravened Section 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Jimoh Adefioye, granted the accused N100,000 bail, with two sureties who must provide evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until June 22 for mention.

