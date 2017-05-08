Man arraigned for allegedly assaulting policeman



A 32-year-old man, Saheed Alowonle, who allegedly assaulted and willfully destroyed the reflective jacket of a police officer while on duty, on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Alowonle , whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of assault and malicious damage.

The accused, according to the prosecutor, Sgt. Babaji Ishaku, committed the offences on April 7 at Aguda, Ogba, opposite Excellence Hotel.

He said the accused assaulted Sgt. Omege Folusayo, who was performing his lawful duty by holding his jacket.‎‎

“The accused destroyed the officer’s reflective jacket in the process.”‎‎

Alowonle denied the charge.

The offences contravened Sections 172 and 348 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

‎‎

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 172 stipulates three years for serious assault, while Section 348 provides two years for offenders.‎

In his ruling, the magistrate, Mr J.A. Adegun, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

‎

Adegun said the sureties must be blood relations of the accused and should also provide evidence of tax payment to the state government.

The court adjourned the case until May 22 for mention.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

