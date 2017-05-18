Pages Navigation Menu

Man arrested for beheading sister

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Taiwanese man was arrested Thursday for decapitating his sister in front of horrified neighbours, a week after another killer was jailed for beheading a three-year-old girl in the street. The brutal crimes have shocked the largely peaceful island. The 54-year-old man, identified by his family name Lin, beheaded his sister with a kitchen knife outside […]

