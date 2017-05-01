Man assaults maid for eating food with meat
The level of child abuse in the country is still on the rise, the latest was the case of a man identified as, Mr. Olanrewaju Bakare, who was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly brutalising a 15-year-old girl, identified only as Alaba. It was gathered that the victim had been taken by …
The post Man assaults maid for eating food with meat appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!