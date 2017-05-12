Man assaults wife with cutlass

Ado-Ekiti – A 50-year-old man, Victor Akinola, who allegedly injured his wife with a cutlass during a fight, on Friday appeared before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ado-Ekiti.

The police arraigned Akinola on a charge of assault, but he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leranmo, told the Court that the accused injured his wife, Fisayo, on the right hand during a fight at night on May 11.

He said that the fight took place at the couple’s residence on Ilupeju Lane 5, Odo-Ado St., Ado-Ekiti.

Leranmo submitted that the offence contravened Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, granted the accused N200, 000 bail with two sureties in the sum of N100,000 each.

He adjourned the case until June 21 for substantive hearing.

The post Man assaults wife with cutlass appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

