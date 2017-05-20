Man Beats His Son To Death In Port Harcourt – Information Nigeria
Man Beats His Son To Death In Port Harcourt
Information Nigeria
There are reports on Instagram about how a little boy was beaten to death by his father in Port-Harcourt. Psycologist, Sri George who shared the story narrated how the parents of the boy usually starve and beat him on a daily basis, which led him to …
