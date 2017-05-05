Man becomes widower after 38 days of marriage
Marriage is a beautiful thing but reverse was the case of a young man who recently became a husband and became a widower following his wife’s death 38 days after their wedding. Often times, young people dream of growing up, getting married and starting their own family, after years of watching other people express love …
The post Man becomes widower after 38 days of marriage appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!