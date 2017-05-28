Pages Navigation Menu

Man catches his 17-year-old wife in bed with policeman, see what he did next

Posted on May 28, 2017

A man recently drank a poisonous pesticide after catching his 17-year-old wife in a compromising position with a police officer at his homestead in  Zimbabwe. According to ZimNews, The man from Mtage street in Senga Suburb, Gweru, of the country was found dead after he drank a poisonous substance a few days back. It is reported […]

