Man Caught Pressing His Erect Anaconda on a Lady’s Backside at a BRT Queue in Lagos (Photos+Video)
An unidentified man was seen on camera in broad daylight rubbing his erect anancoda on a lady while waiting on a queue for a BRT bus in the commercial city of Lagos.
The video clip shows the man moving closer to the lady in his front while ensuring that his erect manhood was touching the lady’s backside.
Even as the lady who appeared to have noticed what was going on and moved forward, the man still moved closer as a huge bananna was visibly seen in his trousers.
Watch the embarrassing clip below;
Can u pls tell me wat is dis man trying to do may God help dis world
Posted by Damilare Emmanuel on Tuesday, May 16, 2017
