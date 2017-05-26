Man Charged With Attempting To Kill Policeman

A 24-year-old man, Bashiru Felix, charged with attempting to kill a policeman, Sgt. Friday Ale, while he was carrying out his lawful duty, on Friday appeared at an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Bashiru of Tolly- Ogudu Road, Lagos State, is facing a five-count charge bordering on attempted murder and causing grievous harm.

Bashiru was accused of pushing a police man out of the police vehicle in motion and hitting his head hard on the ground.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the offence was committed on May 21 along Ogudu Road, Ojota, Lagos.

Ihiehie said the complainant, Ale, attached to Area H, Ogudu Command, reported the matter at Ogudu Police Station.

He said the complainant reported that on May 21 the Area H commander gave an order for raiding black spots notorious for Indian hemp, smoking, hooliganism and cultism.

“A team of police officers were organised by the area commander to raid a black spot located at Tolly.

“The accused, who was among those arrested, pushed Sgt. Felix Ale out of the moving vehicle in a bid to escape.

“The officer became unconscious as he sustained grievous wound at the back of his head and some other injuries on his body.

“The accused was later apprehended by another police officer who chased him with a motorcycle.’’

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. Sule-Amzat, admitted the accused to N200, 000 bail with two reliable sureties whose addresses must be verified.

The case was adjourned until July 5. (NAN)

