Man City demand N9.5b for Iheanacho

Manchester City are preparing to bid farewell to their Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho in the summer transfer window.

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund were among the teams in Germany exploring ways to sign the Taye Academy product at the end of this season.

Now the Daily Mail has reported that Borussia Dortmund would be open to do a deal if they receive an offer of 23 million euros (equivalent of N9.5 billion).

Iheanacho may partner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack or replace the Gabonese international if he departs the club, with Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City reportedly interested in him.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen have registered their interest in the Nigerian but Borussia Dortmund are hoping to steal a march on their rivals.

The post Man City demand N9.5b for Iheanacho appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

