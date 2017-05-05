Man City Banned From Signing Academy Players – Nigerian Bulletin

Pages Navigation Menu

Man City Banned From Signing Academy Players
Manchester City have been banned from signing academy players for two years and fined £300,000 after breaching Premier League transfer rules. man city.jpg. Part of the ban – from 30 June 2018 – will only come into effect if the club reoffends in the
