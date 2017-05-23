Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester Arena terror attack: Man City manager Pep Guardiola’s wife at concert – Daily Star

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Star

Manchester Arena terror attack: Man City manager Pep Guardiola's wife at concert
Daily Star
THE wife and daughters of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola were caught up in the terror attack at the Manchester Arena last night. 0. By Tom Evans / Published 23rd May 2017. Play Video. Play. Mute. Current Time 0:00. /. Duration Time 0:00. Loaded: …
Guardiola to meet Man City bosses as plannedGoal.com
Guardiola's wife and daughters escape attackThe Nation Newspaper
Pep Guardiola's family unharmed in terror attack at Manchester ArenaSkySports
Telegraph.co.uk –Sports Illustrated –Eurosport.co.uk –The Week UK
all 62 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.