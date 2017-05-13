Man city move closer to top four finish

Manchester City took a step closer towards guaranteeing a top-four finish in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Leicester City at Etihad Stadium, but were helped by a disallowed Riyad Mahrez penalty.

Goals from David Silva and Gabriel Jesus were enough for Pep Guardiola’s side to make it back-to-back wins in the top flight, despite a fine strike from Shinji Okazaki for the visitors.

Mahrez saw his converted second-half spot kick ruled out for touching the ball twice as Leicester pushed for an equaliser, but Manchester City held firm for an important, if not wholly convincing, victory.

Leicester, who saw their title officially taken from them by Chelsea on Friday, won the reverse fixture in December 4-2 but found themselves behind in controversial fashion here.

Silva’s second goal in as many games was allowed to stand despite uncertainty over whether Raheem Sterling had made contact with the ball from an offside position as it found the net.

Jesus’ penalty doubled the lead before Okazaki halved the deficit shortly before the break, and although Mahrez thought he had levelled the scores in the final 15 minutes, his penalty was disallowed after he touched the ball twice.

The victory moves Manchester City onto 72 points and above Liverpool into third in the table, with a six-point cushion between them and fifth-placed Arsenal .

The post Man city move closer to top four finish appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

