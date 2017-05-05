Man City pushing for top-four finish
Gabriel Jesus’s return has come at a good time for Manchester City as they seek to move closer to Champions League qualification by beating Crystal Palace at home on Saturday.
The Brazil striker, 20, has made two appearances since recovering from a broken foot sustained at Bournemouth in February. Having seen a goal disallowed in a 0-0 draw against Manchester United, he grabbed a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough last weekend after being promoted from the bench to the starting line-up.
With Sergio Aguero struggling to recover from a groin problem, there is every chance that Jesus will start again on Saturday as City look to consolidate their top-four position.
The post Man City pushing for top-four finish appeared first on Vanguard News.
