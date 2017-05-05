Man City’s Bravo out for rest of season
Pep Guardiola has revealed Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo will miss the rest of the season with a calf injury. Bravo, who has endured an inconsistent season since arriving from Barcelona last August, was taken off on a stretcher after sustaining the injury against Manchester United on April 27. City manager Guardiola has confirmed the problem […]
