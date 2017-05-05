Pages Navigation Menu

Man City’s Bravo out for rest of season

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News, Sports

Pep Guardiola has revealed Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo will miss the rest of the season with a calf injury. Bravo, who has endured an inconsistent season since arriving from Barcelona last August, was taken off on a stretcher after sustaining the injury against Manchester United on April 27. City manager Guardiola has confirmed the problem […]

