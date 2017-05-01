Man City’s Kelechi Iheanacho Offered To Borussia Dortmund In Massive Deal To Sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Manchester City are reportedly ready to offer Kelechi Iheanacho to Borussia Dortmund to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Sun say there has been a breakthrough in talks as Iheanacho will be allowed to leave in a £60m deal

The Gabon international is one of Europe’s very best strikers, having found the back of the net 35 times this season, and cash alone may not be enough to convince Thomas Tuchel’s side to sell.

Iheanacho has fallen down the City pecking order since Gabriel Jesus’ arrival in January, and a move to the Bundesliga may appeal to the striker, who is chasing game time to ensure he’s part of Nigeria’s 2018 World Cup plans.

The post Man City’s Kelechi Iheanacho Offered To Borussia Dortmund In Massive Deal To Sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

