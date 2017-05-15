Pages Navigation Menu

Man defrauds septuagenarian landlady of N1.2m

40-year-old man, Daniel Ogundipe, who allegedly defrauded his septuagenarian landlady of N1.250 million was on Monday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court. The accused trader of 29A, Oyetoro St., Meiran, a suburb of Lagos, is being tried for alleged fraud, obtaining by false pretences, stealing and causing a breach of the peace. The prosecutor, […]

