Man defrauds septuagenarian landlady of N1.2m

40-year-old man, Daniel Ogundipe, who allegedly defrauded his septuagenarian landlady of N1.250 million was on Monday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court. The accused trader of 29A, Oyetoro St., Meiran, a suburb of Lagos, is being tried for alleged fraud, obtaining by false pretences, stealing and causing a breach of the peace. The prosecutor, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

