Man docked for allegedly inflicting injury on policeman’s lip

Abuja – A 30-year-old man, Ali Sale, was on Friday arraigned in a Gudu Upper Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly injuring a policemen on the lip.‎

‎

He was docked on charges bordering on ‎joint act and voluntarily causing hurt without provocation.‎

‎

‎The prosecutor‎, Fedelix Ogubwe, had told the court that one Sgt. Zakari Sale, of the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, reported the matter at the Garki Police Station on May 10.

‎

He said that the complainant went to Garki to buy food, and suddenly the defendant; one Genesis and two others at large‎, attacked him and beat him up.‎

He said in the process the complainant was seriously injured on the lip and was taken to the Police Hospital, where he spent N14, 700 for treatment.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 76 and 246 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, denied committing the offences.

‎The judge, Alhaji Umar Kagarko, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 and one surety in like sum, and adjourned the case until June 21 for hearing.

