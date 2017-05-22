Pages Navigation Menu

Man docked over alleged extortion

A 38- year-old man, Samuel Koriyol, was on Monday arraigned in a Makurdi Magistrates’ Court for alleged conspiracy, disobedience to public order and extortion. The prosecutor, Insp. Abraham Akule, told the court that the defendant was arrested by a team of policemen led by ACP. Micheal Aliyu, attached to IGP’s X Squad Force Headquarters, Abuja. […]

