Man faces death penalty for dumping Islam – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 14, 2017


Man faces death penalty for dumping Islam
An activist in Sudan, Mr. Mohamed Al-Dosogy, is set to be sentenced to death for denouncing Islam. Al-dosogy had requested a judge to allow him to change his religion to atheism, a move that was tantamount to renouncing his faith. He had written to the …

