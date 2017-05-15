Man Gets Food At McDonald’s Drive-Thru, With Helicopter [Video]

Onlookers were confused when a green helicopter landed next to a McDonald’s drive-thru in Sydney, Australia.

Thinking it was an emergency, they soon realised it wasn’t when the pilot – the only passenger – popped out of the ‘copter and into the MaccyD’s, only to return with a meal in hand.

All the while, the helicopter’s blades were spinning.

Here’s the unusual scene taking place:

Although the pilot’s actions are uncommon, according to the country’s Civil Aviation Authority, what he did was not illegal as long as he had permission from the owner of the land.

No word on whether that was obtained, however, and authorities are investigating the situation.

No lies, the incident took place at 4:20PM on Saturday.

Only in Australia.

[source:metro]

