Man gets N.3m for preventing a woman from committing suicide

A railway worker in China Weng Jianzhong, has received 6000 yuan ($869) about N340,000 for preventing a woman from committing suicide.

The railway staff had spotted the woman running into the path of an oncoming train at Putian City in China’s Fujian Province and pulled her back onto the platform.

His quick intervention saved the woman from been crushed.

According to Fox News, the suicidal woman suddenly made a dash for the tracks as the train was just seconds away from arriving.

But 54-year-old Jianzhong reacted immediately, grabbing her arm and saving her from falling over the edge.

With both falling to the ground, the train missed the woman’s legs by a second.

The woman, in her 20s, burst into tears on the platform after being pulled to safety. She was taken to hospital but had no serious injuries.

