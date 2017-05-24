Man in court over machete attack on neighbour’s nose

Asaba – A 41 year- old man, Uche Odinaka has been arraigned before an Asaba Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday for allegedly cutting off his neighbour’s nose.

The prosecutor, Mrs Ekugbe Biokoro, told the court that the accused committed the offence on the May 7, 2017 at No 5 Obi street, Asaba.

She said Odinaka assaulted his neighbour, one Uche Ukwuraivwe and used a machete to cut the complainant’s nose during a scuffle.

Biokoro said that the offence was punishable under Section 355 of Criminal Code,Cap C21 Vol 1 Laws of Delta State of Nigeria 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of N120,000 and a surety in like sum.

The Magistrate, Mrs Okonkwo Akanume, ordered that the surety must be a civil servant residing within the jurisdiction of the court, own a landed property in Asaba and should deposit two passport photographs with the court.

Akanume adjourned the case till May 30, for definite hearing.

The post Man in court over machete attack on neighbour’s nose appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

