Man Kills Elder Brother and Self in Osun

The police in Osun say they have discovered the body of a 35-year-old man, Joseph Abifarin, after he allegedly killed his elder brother with a heavy stick in Iresi. The Police Public Relation Officer in the state, Mrs Folashade Odoro, announced this in a statement on Sunday. Odoro said the incident happened on Tuesday at […]

