Man lands in jail for stealing N1,180

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja on Wednesday sentenced a 28-year old man, Danladi Garba, to two months in prison for stealing a purse containing N1,180.

The presiding judge, Mr Abubakar Sadiq , passed the sentence when Garba pleaded guilty to a charge of theft.

He also ordered the recovered purse to be returned to the owner.

The judge advised the convict to be of good behaviour and desist from committing crimes after his stay in prison.

Garba, of no fixed address, was charged under Section 287 of the Penal Code for stealing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Dalhatu Zannah, told the court that one Mrs Yusuf Katumi of opposite Zuma Guest Inn, Pipeline, Jiwa, Abuja, reported the matter at Life Camp Police Station on May 16.

The prosecutor said Garba committed the offence at about 4.30 p.m. at Life Camp Junction on the same date.

He said the complainant and her two children were trying to board a cab at Life Camp junction when the convict criminally removed her purse from her handbag.

The prosecutor said the convict stole the purse containing N1,180 and flash drive valued N4, 000 and ran away, adding that the complainant raised alarm and the convict was caught with the stolen purse.

Zannah told the court that the convict had criminal records and had been sentenced by the court.

