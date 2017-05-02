Man loses four fingers car to stereo explosion

The Osun Police Command has said that a suspected explosive device in a car stereo, chopped-off four fingers of an Osogbo resident, who attempted to dismantle the stereo from a damaged car. A statement issued by Mrs Folashade Odoro, the command’s Public Relations Officer, said the incident happened on Sunday, at about 3.30 p.m, at […]

