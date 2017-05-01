Man makes N 15,000 daily from impersonating police
A man identified as Gregory Anyasodo, has been arrested by the Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, of the Lagos State Police Command have for impersonating Nigerian Police and extorting money from people in Oshodi. The suspect, Gregory Anyasodo, 47, from Owerri North, Imo State was arrested on Thursday after stealing N125,000 from one …
