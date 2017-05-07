Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man on Fire! Nigerian Comedian Bovi Acquires Multimillion Naira G-Wagon | Photos

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi must be all smiles now after spoiling himself with a brand new G-wagon car. Top Nigerian comedian, Bovi is the man on fire! The comedian has just bought him a new G-Wagon just a day after his’ comedy concert ‘Man On fire’. The news was made public after Basketmouth’s wife, Elsie, …

The post Man on Fire! Nigerian Comedian Bovi Acquires Multimillion Naira G-Wagon | Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.