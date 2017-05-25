Man proposes to Actress Juliet Ibrahim via email – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Man proposes to Actress Juliet Ibrahim via email
NAIJ.COM
A man recently sent her a marriage proposal via email. The bold man said: "Hello Juliet, I am one of your admirers on the planet. I am, by this medium, proposing marriage to you for real." READ ALSO: This adorable couple met on Twitter, gets married …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!