Man reportedly banished from Ogbogoro town in Rivers state for killing (photos)

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In a viral report on social media, the man pictured below who allegedly confessed to killing a fellow youth, was reportedly banished from his village, Ogbogoro Town in Obio/Akpor LGA in Rivers State. He was forced to carry some properties on his head, and was led out of the village by some angry youths.

