Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man stabs fiancée to death over argument in Niger State (Photos)

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal University of Technology Minna, Niger State, has been thrown into mourning following the killing of a female postgraduate student in the school, Bolatito Ajuola, by a man suspected to be her fiancée.

It was learnt that Ajuola, a student of Science Education, was allegedly stabbed to death at about 11pm on Monday at her off-campus residence.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Eyewitnesses said the man, Best Origboshe, was a worker in a company owned by the victim’s father in Ondo State, when the duo began a romantic affair.

However, Origboshe was said to have lost his job, resulting in Ajuola asking him to join her in Minna.

It was learnt that on Monday, Origboshe and Ajuola had returned from shopping when the victim prepared dinner and set the table for them to eat.

Northern City News gathered that Origboshe was reluctant to eat the meal, claiming that it was too hot when Ajuola queried him for shunning her food.

An argument was reported to have ensued between them.

A witness, who did not want his name in print, said,

“During the argument, the man started beating the girl. She rushed to the kitchen and emerged with a knife with which she injured her fiancé. The man afterwards went to a nearby store, where he bought a brand new knife which he allegedly used to stab her in the breast and in the stomach.”

It was learnt that a professor in the university, who heard the cry from the house, rushed Ajuola and Origboshe to a hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

Her remains have reportedly been deposited in a morgue at the General Hospital, Minna.

It was gathered that Origboshe was initially being guarded at the hospital by some policemen, before he was later released to the police due to a crowd of students, who had gathered around the hospital.

The parents of the victim were said to have arrived Minna to recover their daughter’s corpse and follow up with investigation.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident, adding that investigations had commenced into the case.

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.