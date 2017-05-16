Man United to top £1 billion in PL prize money

MANCHESTER United are likely to be crowned the first Premier League club to have broken the £1billion barrier for prize money in the comings weeks. A study by online spread betting firm Spreadex at the end of last season showed that United topped the table for alltime earnings since 1992-93 on £870.3million. Clubs this term […]

