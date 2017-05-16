Pages Navigation Menu

Man Utd and Man City to clash in United States

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United and Manchester City will face off in a friendly in Houston, Texas in July in the first Manchester derby on foreign soil, the two clubs announced on Tuesday. Jose Mourinho’s United and Pep Guardiola’s City will meet at Houston’s NRG Stadium on July 20 as part of the International Champions Cup friendly tournament. […]

