Man Utd: Ibrahimvoic given outrageous offer after Europa League final – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
Man Utd: Ibrahimvoic given outrageous offer after Europa League final
Daily Star
A huge banner draped over the stands read: “Zlatan, stay and you can s**g my wife.” The 35-year-old clearly loved the sign and posed in front of it with a huge smile across his face. Viewers loved the moment and soon tweeted their reactions. “Zlatan …
Manchester United's Ander Herrera says Zlatan Ibrahimovic still has Europa League final role
Where the Europa League final was won and lost – UEFA Europa League News – UEFA.com
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!