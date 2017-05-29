Pages Navigation Menu

Man Utd of confident keeping De Gea

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United are confident David de Gea will stay at the club after qualifying for the Champions League. The Spaniard reportedly put his £3.85m home in Bowdon up for sale – fuelling talk of a move to Real Madrid – but the Reds appear to be calm about the situation. That can only be good […]

